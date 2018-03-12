Minnesota set to benefit from Volkswagen settlement

In 2016, Volkswagen agreed to a $2.9 billion settlement after claims it violated the Clean Air Act by lying about emission standards on its vehicles.

Minnesota is set to receive $47 million over the next decade to offset the excess pollution caused by VW vehicles.

In Rochester, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will share its plan Monday on how the first 1$1 million of the funds will be used over the next few years.

The plan calls for replacing school buses, as well as heavy duty vehicles to make them more efficient.

The meeting Monday night runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the MPCA office at 18 Wood Lake Dr. SE.

Learn more about the settlement and how it impacts Minnesota here.