Female leaders in construction industry and Sen. Klobuchar encourage girls to work in STEM fields

Celebrating Women in Construction week wrapped up on Saturday but the message that girls can do anything men can do will surely reach many young girls.

That was one of the goals that women in the construction industry wanted to teach girl scouts.

They also wanted to encourage the young girls to want to be scientists, engineers or inventors when they grow up.

The North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters Training Center donated their work space to allow the girls to explore their creative side and create STEM-driven inventions.

Senator Amy Klobuchar stopped by to talk about the importance of having more women in STEM fields.

"This is exactly what we need to be doing all over the country. We need more girls and young women to go into technology, in fact we need more boys too. There's a lot of job openings in this area," she said.

Whenever a group's invention wouldn't work the way they want it to, they yell out 'epic fail.' All the other groups and parents would cheer for them, since we learn from mistakes.

"I love the fact that they celebrate not only when they do things right, but when they do things wrong. And the cry you hear of 'epic fail' is something that maybe they should should be admitting more in Washington," said Senator Klobuchar.