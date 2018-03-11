Minnesota creates new platform for local writers to share their - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Minnesota creates new platform for local writers to share their work

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

There's a new way for local authors to get their work published and potentially share their work with readers across the country.

The program is called MN Writes, MN Reads and was created in conjunction with other Minnesota library systems.

The program allows local authors and local readers to create, share, and read e-books.

The collection of resources within MN Writes, MN Reads will allow local writers to share a wide array of stories online.

It even allows an unlimited number of checkouts.

"We just really are blessed in Minnesota to have such a rich writing community and we believe in the library community that fostering the creative writing and sharing that helps make our communities more interesting and stronger," says Kim Edson, Head of Readers Services at the Rochester Public Library.

To find out more information on how to get signed up, you can follow this link here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.