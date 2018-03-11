Minnesota creates new platform for local writers to share their work

There's a new way for local authors to get their work published and potentially share their work with readers across the country.

The program is called MN Writes, MN Reads and was created in conjunction with other Minnesota library systems.

The program allows local authors and local readers to create, share, and read e-books.

The collection of resources within MN Writes, MN Reads will allow local writers to share a wide array of stories online.

It even allows an unlimited number of checkouts.

"We just really are blessed in Minnesota to have such a rich writing community and we believe in the library community that fostering the creative writing and sharing that helps make our communities more interesting and stronger," says Kim Edson, Head of Readers Services at the Rochester Public Library.

To find out more information on how to get signed up, you can follow this link here.