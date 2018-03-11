Fire burns down historic Mazeppa building

No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.

The Mazeppa Fire Department received calls at about 3:44 am, according to Brandon Goranson, Mazeppa Fire Chief.

The building at one point appeared to be fully engulfed.

Mazeppa, Pine Island, Oronoco, Zumbro Falls, Zumbrota, and Pine Island firefighters were able to knock down the fire without any injuries.

Two tenants in a nearby apartment were evacuated. Local residents say the three-story building was one of the first buildings constructed in town.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KTTC will provide more updates as more information becomes available.