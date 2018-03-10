Volunteers help students with hands-on engineering experience

6th and 7th graders at Rochester's Lincoln Choice School were challenged to design, build, and test their own wind turbines by IBM volunteers.

Students tested their designs with a machine that measures voltage and a leaf-blower that acted as wind.

After seeing how fast their wind turbine performed, students could add or take away attachments to their structure.

IBM volunteers say this dynamic is similar to what engineers in the field experience.

"What I'm finding is the most interesting is the variety of the designs. So The kids are so creative. We're seeing every class period and every group in class periods are coming up with different designs. Some are similar they're using the same supplies but they're using them differently. That's a Perfect example of engineering," says Melissa Fichtinger, IBM Develop Manager.

"I think by the time they graduate from college by the time they come into the workforce we're going to see designs and creativity that are just going to be mind blowing I think for the time it happens."

Friday's school visit is a part of IBM's challenge for volunteers to reach one million youth this year.

More than 100 employees are volunteering with Rochester-area schools.