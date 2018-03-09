Iowa Governor Launches Re-election Campaign

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds makes it official. At the Music Man Streetscape in Mason City Friday, she announced her bid for another term in the governor's mansion. Reynolds spoke about Iowa's accomplishments in things like agriculture and job creation. She says she's ready to start some campaigning to keep the job she's passionate about.

"And I love it," the governor explains, "I believe there is so much opportunity and capacity in this state and I'm excited to continue to be a part of that and continue to build a better Iowa and continue to see the tremendous growth that I'm seeing as I travel across the state of Iowa."

Reynolds says she's focused on what's going on locally as well as what's going on nationally. When asked about the recent news that President Trump may try to get the U.S. out of NAFTA, the governor demonstrated an independent stance.

"You know, I am ok with modernizing NAFTA, but I do not believe we should pull out," she says, "I think there's opportunity to enhance it, to make it better, to modernize it but pulling out would be devastating to the Iowa economy. Especially, the Ag economy is still in a fragile state. I think we're starting to see some movement, but we want to do everything we can to maintain existing market and grow our market share."

Governor Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg continue to campaign in all 99 counties in the Hawkeye State. They'll take their campaign to Des Moines on Monday. Voters in Iowa will choose their next governor on November 6th.