Iowa governor continues re-election tour in Mason City

Iowa's governor wants to keep her job, launching a state-wide re-election campaign tour earlier this week. Today, it stops in Mason City.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg are in the middle of a ten-stop tour that began with the announcement of the campaign in Osceola.

Reynolds took over the role last year when Terry Branstad became U.S. ambassador to China.

This push for reelection was expected, but the Governor could face stiff competition by her own party in the primary race.

Today's event begins at Noon at Music Man Square