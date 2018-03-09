UPDATE: Two goats die in shed fire near Blooming Prairie

UPDATE: The fire chief has told our reporter on scene that two goats died in the fire.

____________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Fire crews are called to a major blaze in Freeborn County.

The fire happened Friday morning on 875th Avenue near Blooming Prairie. Fire crews from several area towns have responded to fight the fire.

According to the fire crews, the first reports were called in just before 4 a.m.

The shed appears to be a total loss, and according to our reporter on the scene several vehicles, including what appeared to be a tractor, skid loader, and small car, were severely damaged by fire.