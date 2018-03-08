Hy-Vee stores collecting donations for Great American Milk Drive

Got Milk? With a little teamwork, area Hy-Vee stores are hoping everyone can have some.

Throughout the entire month of March, all four Rochester Hy-Vee locations are participating in the Great American Milk Drive.

When you're checking out at the register, the cashier will ask you if you'd like to add on two dollars for a half gallon, or four dollars for a gallon of Kemps milk to be donated to Channel One Regional Food Bank.

This is the third year Rochester Hy-Vee stores have had the milk drive.

"Milk is actually one of the most frequently requested yet least donated items for food shelves," said Kaitlin Anderson, Hy-Vee Community Relations Coordinator. "On average the food shelf client receives about one gallon of milk per person per year. So obviously that's low and so we're out to help change that."

Kemps will bring the gallons to the food bank on a weekly basis to keep it from going bad.

Rochester Hy-Vee stores are expecting to receive thousands of donations of milk.