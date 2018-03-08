Suspect In Austin House Fire Speaks To Media

One man is under arrest after Wednesday's devastating blaze on 11th Avenue Southwest in Austin. Police say when they arrived on the scene, a neighbor was helping two women off the roof of the house with a ladder. Another man reportedly got out of the house on his own. The suspect who was eventually arrested in this case spoke to media before being detained and gave his side of the story. Jail records show Darrell Wigham is charged with first degree arson.

"Now all three suspects are saying it was me," says Wigham, "Nobody was here when I left! I was on my way to Albert Lea. It's weird that they're saying I did it when I was at my P.O's office, you know?"

Police say they've talked to some people involved and are looking into what caused the fire.

"At this point, interviews have been conducted. It does appear the fire is suspicious in nature and this is an ongoing investigation at this time," says Chief Brian Krueger of Austin PD.

A police officer sought treatment from Gold Cross for smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries. The State Fire Marshall's Office is working with Austin PD on the case.

Law enforcement authorities have said officers have been called out to this location in the past.