Second man pleads guilty to sex assault after Kasson street dance in 2013

A St. Charles man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in Dodge County District Court in Mantorville.

Jeremy Olson, 38, is charged with a sexual assault at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson on September 6, 2013. He is one of two men who have now both pleaded guilty to a CSC charge involving the assault of a woman in a pickup truck after the Big Iron Classic Truck Show.

On January 16, Adam Pyfferoen, 38, of Stewartville pleaded guilty to the same charge in the incident.

Olson was released on his own recognizance Wednesday by District Judge Jodi Williamson, but was ordered not to have any contact with the victim and to undergo a psychological sexual evaluation.

Sentencing for both men is set for May 2 in Mantorville.