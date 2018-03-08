Following vicious machete attack in Hayfield, second suspect is charged

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (FOX 47) -
A second suspect in a vicious machete attack on a man in Hayfield pleaded "not guilty" in the case Wednesday in Dodge County District Court.
Tommy Robinson, 45, is charged with 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon along with another man.
Both Robinson and Roderick Washington, 46, are being held on $100,000 bond.
Deputies responded to a Hayfield apartment in the early morning hours of February 21 and found a man had suffered a slashing wound to his face.
The victim claimed two men assaulted him with a machete in an apartment after they left a bar. Robinson and Washington have maintained that the man was trying to rob them, and they fought him off.