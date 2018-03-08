Lewiston man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for killing Tasha Hanson

For murdering the mother of his two children, a Lewiston man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years behind bars. Kyle Allers had pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder for killing Tasha Hanson in her home the evening of May 13, 2016.

A family member had suspected something terrible had happened that evening when Allers asked where there would be a good place to hide a body.

Sheriff's deputies found Hanson's body a few hours later in a wooded area near the intersection of County Roads 23 and 25 east of Lewiston.

Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said Allers is "a classic abuser--controlling, jealous and manipulative"--still trying to blame others for Hanson's death even now.

Sonneman said in a short statement in court Wednesday afternoon, Allers said he had thought about whether an apology would be appropriate, but he then did apologize to family members.

District Judge Mary Leahy ordered Allers to be transported immediately to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. Allers was given credit for 717 days already served behind bars in Winona.

"The family was supportive of the sentence," said Sonneman. "It's our understanding that they were relieved to put it behind them."

Back in May, 2016, a family spokesperson had tried to make sense of what had happened in an interview with FOX 47.

"She would talk to anyone, she was so friendly, and she was a wonderful mom. She did just an amazing job for her two little ones and it makes us so sad that she's not here and they're never going to know her now," said Hanson's aunt, Kristie Burt.

There were some signs of issues between the couple, but no one could have expected this.

"There was times he was good to her. We knew they had problems, just like any couple does, you just didn't think it would ever lead to this, you would never think this," said Burt.