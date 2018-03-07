Austin Reading Program Proves To Be Fun For Kids And Adults

Wednesday, kindergarten students from Woodson Elementary in Austin visited Hormel Corporate North for the finale of this year's Reading to Inspire program. Reading to Inspire matches adults with kids. The idea is to have the adults help kids with their reading skills. This year marks the fourth year the event has been taking place. Representatives of the Hormel Corporation teamed up with Woodson Elementary to give kids an opportunity to develop new relationships and practice their reading skills.

"The child gets a sense of 'somebody really cares about me and wants me to do well and wants to hear how I'm reading and what I'm excited about,' " explains Woodson Kindergarten Principal Jessica Cabeen, "And they keep coming back every week and keep building on that relationship and building on that relationship. And I just think as a parent too, I have two children at home. To have that concentrated half hour along with one of the children is quite the investment."

Wednesday's event was a year-long culmination of Woodson's Reading Buddies Program.