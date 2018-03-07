One person arrested following house fire in Austin

At least one person is under arrest after a house fire in Austin.

Authorities are investigating after the roof of a two-story house caved in Wednesday on 11th Avenue Southwest. Fire officials say the house is a total loss.

The call came in around 10 a.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived on the scene, police were helping some people get off the roof.

"They just said 'the house is on fire,' " recalls witness Darrell Wigham, talking about speaking on the phone with friends today. He said he couldn't believe when he was told the house was burning down. He was on his way to Albert Lea when he got the news.

The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze. Law enforcement officials say police won't be releasing information on any arrests for now.