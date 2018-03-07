Rochester woman scammed out of $36,000 in gift cards

An 83-year-old Rochester woman was scammed out of $36,000 after a man called her, claiming her grandson was in jail, and in need of money for legal fees.

Rochester Police Captain John Sherwin said the calls began on Valentine's Day and continued for weeks.

The woman was told to transfer funds through gift cards purchased at places like Best Buy and Walmart.

The scammer reportedly knew the name of the woman's grandson. She said he had a "Caribbean" accent.

The scammer maintained continuous contact until a family member confronted him over the phone.

Afterward, the scammer did not call back.