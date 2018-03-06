Big New Facility For Albert Lea Plant

Tuesday's cutting of a ribbon signaled the end of construction of a new facility for Zumbro River Brand in Albert Lea. The new 74,000 square foot building will add new equipment for ZRB's use and add twenty new jobs. Albert Lea officials say the addition of new jobs is exactly what the local community needs.

"Helping Zumbro River Brand go from 115 employees to 135 employees is a big deal," says Ryan Nolander, executive director of the Albert Lea Economic Agency, "Helping any of our clients in town, whether it be Mrs. Gerry Salad or Minnesota Corrugated Box or whoever it is, every little job helps and the more we can create, the better we are for the entire community."

Company leaders add that the new equipment will be good for business.

"This is a fantastic addition for us because it allows us to use space we already had in our plant to install equipment," explains ZRB Majority Owner Pamela Sander, "And we needed this equipment. Customers were having to wait a long time to get into our current production line. We were wanting to add new customers and our current customers were wanting to grow. So, we knew we really wanted to add equipment, but there was nowhere to do it."

And ZRB employees are seeing benefits from the new addition as well.

"It'll be a plus for us to be under one building and be more interactive with the daily functions of the plant at ZRB," says ZRB warehouse manager Eric Kraft.

The company wants to add more equipment in the next three or four years, bringing even more jobs to the area.