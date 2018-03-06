Lourdes High School to host 2018 City Cup Chess Tournament

Lourdes High School will host the 19th annual City Cup Chess Tournament conducted by the Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League on Saturday March 10, 2018. Each of Rochester’s high schools will participate in the tournament as well as multiple players from middle and elementary schools. All games are played in the Lourdes Library

Each high school will have a team of five players who compete on boards ranked # 1 through 5 by ability. Players are given 60 minutes to make their moves. Teams receive one point for a win and ½ point for a tie. Winners of the semi-final will play in the championship round and losers will play in the consolation bracket.

Lourdes is the defending 2017 City Cup Champion as well as the 2018 Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League regular season champion. Lourdes went undefeated in league competition. Lourdes will play fourth place Mayo high school and John Marshall the second place team will play third place Century high school. In case of a draw the team that finished the regular season higher will advance.

There will also be a Junior Varsity City Cup Tournament simultaneously. Players will play four rounds “Swiss Style” pairings. Players are given 30 minutes to make their moves for each game. Trophies will be awarded to the top five players.

The first round will begin around 9:00 with a lunch break around 11:00. The awards ceremony will follow the competition sometime between 1:30 and 2:00. In addition to the City Cup award there will be trophies for the top five players in the RASCL season as well as the RASCL “All League Team” named by the RASCL team coaches.

For more information contact Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League Secretary / Treasurer Chuck Handlon via email chuckwheelerhandlon@gmail.com or by phone 287-0796.