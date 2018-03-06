Multi-cookers and high-chairs from Wal-Mart being recalled

Two items sold exclusively at Wal-Mart are being recalled.

The first recall to tell you about involves about 104,000 Gem 65 8-in-1 model multi-cookers, due to fire hazard. Double Insight has received more than a hundred reports of overheating, five of which resulted in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The multi-cookers were sold exclusively at Wal-Mart from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $80.

If you have one of these multi-cookers, stop using it, and return it to Wal-Mart to receive a full refund or contact the manufacturer to receive a free replacement.

The second recall involves about $36,000 Table-2-Table 6-in-1 High Chairs by Graco.

The high-chairs were sold exclusively at Wal-Mart from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100. The rear legs of the high-chair can pivot out of position, making the chair unstable, and posing a fall hazard to a child sitting in it.

Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, resulting in five injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using the high-chairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit.