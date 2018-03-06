'No Parking' for Tuesday overnight hours in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -
City crews will be removing snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from the downtown area streets. The following streets will be posted on Tuesday, 3/6/2018, at 11:00 a.m. for scheduled snow plowing between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
“No Parking” Midnight until 8:00 AM 3/7/2018 on the following streets:
- 3rd Ave. West from 1st St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)
- 4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)
- 4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 2nd Ave. SW & from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
- 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”
- 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW
- 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
- 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
- Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South
- Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River
- 1st St. NE from Broadway to 1st Ave. NE
- 2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to Broadway & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
- 2nd St. SW from 11th Ave. SW to 13th Ave. SW
- 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
- 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE
- 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE
- 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 3rd St. NW
- 3rd St. NW from 2nd Ave. NW to 1st Ave. NW
- 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW
- 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW
- 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW
All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed. Anyone reporting a missing vehicle should notify the Law Enforcement Center. Please contact the Public Works Street Maintenance Division at 507-328-2450 if you have any questions.