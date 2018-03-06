'No Parking' for Tuesday overnight hours in downtown Rochester

City crews will be removing snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from the downtown area streets. The following streets will be posted on Tuesday, 3/6/2018, at 11:00 a.m. for scheduled snow plowing between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

“No Parking” Midnight until 8:00 AM 3/7/2018 on the following streets:

3 rd Ave. West from 1 st St. NW to 6 th St. SW (one way northbound)

Ave. West from 1 St. NW to 6 St. SW (one way northbound) 4 th Ave. West from 3 rd St. NW to 5 th St. SW (one way southbound)

Ave. West from 3 St. NW to 5 St. SW (one way southbound) 4 th St. South from 2 nd Ave. SE to 2 nd Ave. SW & from 4 th Ave. SW to 6 th Ave. SW

St. South from 2 Ave. SE to 2 Ave. SW & from 4 Ave. SW to 6 Ave. SW 1 st Ave. West from 5 th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”

Ave. West from 5 St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA” 2 nd Ave. SW from 3 rd St. SW to 6 th St. SW

Ave. SW from 3 St. SW to 6 St. SW 5 th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2 nd Ave. SW

St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2 Ave. SW 6 th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2 nd Ave. SW

St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2 Ave. SW Broadway from 2 nd St. South to 6 th St. South

St. South to 6 St. South Center St. from 6 th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River

Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River 1 st St. NE from Broadway to 1 st Ave. NE

St. NE from Broadway to 1 Ave. NE 2 nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to Broadway & from 3 rd Ave. SW to 4 th Ave. SW

St. South from Civic Center Dr. to Broadway & from 3 Ave. SW to 4 Ave. SW 2 nd St. SW from 11 th Ave. SW to 13 th Ave. SW

St. SW from 11 Ave. SW to 13 Ave. SW 1 st St. SW from 4 th Ave. SW to 6 th Ave. SW

St. SW from 4 Ave. SW to 6 Ave. SW 1 st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE

St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE 1 st Ave. East from 2 nd St. SE to 2 nd St. NE

Ave. East from 2 St. SE to 2 St. NE 2 nd Ave. NW from 2 nd St. NW to 3 rd St. NW

Ave. NW from 2 St. NW to 3 St. NW 3 rd St. NW from 2 nd Ave. NW to 1 st Ave. NW

St. NW from 2 Ave. NW to 1 Ave. NW 2 nd St. North from 1 st Ave. NE to 4 th Ave. NW

St. North from 1 Ave. NE to 4 Ave. NW 1 st St. NW from 3 rd Ave. NW to 6 th Ave. NW

St. NW from 3 Ave. NW to 6 Ave. NW 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed. Anyone reporting a missing vehicle should notify the Law Enforcement Center. Please contact the Public Works Street Maintenance Division at 507-328-2450 if you have any questions.