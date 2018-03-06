Rochester residents deal with latest snowstorm

After a morning of smooth sailing, the snow storm reminds us that winter isn't done with us just yet. Southeastern Minnesotans are bracing for the brunt of a winter storm that threatens to dump about four to eight inches of snow. In anticipation of the winter storm, dozens of schools canceled classes today.

"Well, to be honest, there's not a lot to see right now because it is whiteout," said Bill Broring of Rochester. "Anybody out on the roads, I wouldn't advise it."

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. CST Tuesday. The storm could leave some parts of our area with about 4 to 8 inches of heavy and wet snow, with periods of heavy snowfall coming down about one to two inches per hour.

"You can't even see off the sides of the road, so about fifty feet in front of you, that's it," said Broring.

Chad Ellis of Rochester said, "the roads are terrible, can't see in front you, cars sliding all over the place."

On the evening commute home from work, cars were driving nearly half the posted speed limit.

"Everybody's traveling about 35...40 miles per hour, so it's quite treacherous," said Broring.

Residents braved the cold throughout the day and evening, picking up their shovels to remove snow.

"Well, I saw that it was gonna snow until noon tomorrow, so I thought I'd get about half of it done," said Tom Bellinger. "I'm just trying to knock out some of it now, and then I'll probably come out later."

The city of Lewiston, Lanesboro, and Red Wing have declared a snow emergency. All cars must be off the street for snow removal ?until noon tomorrow. Mason City's Alternate Side Parking Ordinance is also in effect until further notice.

MnDot says there will be more than 100 snow plows deployed Monday evening.