Crews work through the night to clear through snow

As the snow kept piling through the night, crews across the city worked hard to make sure homes and businesses are as clear as they can be.

KTTC caught up with one team who told us all about the long and laborious process.

We joined the crew from Kyle's Lawn Service as they cleared off business number 6 on their list.

When the snow starts falling, the crews know they're in for a long night.

Just Monday night, this team will have to hit 30 or more different locations.

But Chandler brown, the man behind the wheel, has been plowing driveways and parking lots for around 7 years, so he knows what he's doing.

However that means he knows this is an exceptionally rough snowfall.

"It's been not easy, a lot of ice, sliding around, pretty much one of our worst yet this year, they've been pretty easy so far," brown said. "Just heavy and there's ice underneath and that doesn't help with sliding around and getting traction."

After they're done with the main plowing, they'll take up the shovel and snow blower and take care of the more detailed work.

So now you know who to thank when you get to work and your parking spot is ready to go.