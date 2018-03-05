Southeastern Minnesota's roads continue to deteriorate

Driving down to Austin early afternoon Monday and the road conditions were very rough out on I-90 and just an hour later on the way back they had deteriorated even more.

MnDOT reports the roadways east of Dexter are completely covered with snow and there's reduced visibility and to the west of Dexter, it is completely covered with ice.

And in Austin, it was difficult to see even just a few yards ahead.

The Mower County Sheriff's department want people to stay off the roads because of the unsafe conditions and other officials in the county are urging caution if you have to go out.

"We had a side swipe here just a few minutes ago right on I-90 in town. It's very difficult to see and for the safety of the citizens in our area, we advised a no travel or no unnecessary travel. It's just a good common sense approach until this really bad weather, the heavy snowfall, slows down or stops," said Austin Chief of Police, Brian Krueger.

Krueger also said that if it's absolutely necessary to travel, take it very slow and use as much caution as possible.

Including making sure your lights are on and even using your hazards so others can see you.