A woman more than three times over the legal limit was arrested for causing an accident Friday morning in Rochester.

Jodi Joachim is a 51-year-old woman from Holmen, Wisconsin.

Police say she had a blood alcohol content of .28 when she rear-ended another vehicle driven by a 61-year-old man.

The man was stopped at a red light in the intersection of West Circle Drive and Alpha Parkway.

No injuries were reported.