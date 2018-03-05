Man arrested in Rochester for indecent conduct in public

A Rochester man with a history of lewd behavior is back behind bars.

34-year-old Taylor Gehrking has been arrested and received treatment in the past.

Over the weekend, he was arrested after for doing the same thing in front of a church.

It happened around 8:30 on Saturday morning.

Rochester Police Department Captain John Sherwin reported that Gehrking was trying to seek shelter from the wind by an entrance to Bethel Lutheran Church.

A 78-year-old-woman called police after she saw him performing a lewd act.

He is facing gross misdemeanor charges for indecent conduct.