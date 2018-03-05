Man arrested in Rochester for indecent conduct in public - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Man arrested in Rochester for indecent conduct in public

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A Rochester man with a history of lewd behavior is back behind bars.

34-year-old Taylor Gehrking has been arrested and received treatment in the past.

Over the weekend, he was arrested after for doing the same thing in front of a church.

It happened around 8:30 on Saturday morning.

Rochester Police Department Captain John Sherwin reported that Gehrking was trying to seek shelter from the wind by an entrance to Bethel Lutheran Church.  

A 78-year-old-woman called police after she saw him performing a lewd act.

He is facing gross misdemeanor charges for indecent conduct.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.