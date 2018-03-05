Traffic arrest in Oronoco leads to meth discovery - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Traffic arrest in Oronoco leads to meth discovery

ORONOCO, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Traffic violations lead to drugs being found on a man on his way to jail.  

Around 8:30 on Saturday morning in Oronoco, a deputy recognized 58 year old Daniel Hennessey, who is known to drive without a license.

The deputy then stopped and arrested Hennessey for driving with a revoked license and no car insurance.

At the jail, officers recovered a little over a gram of methamphetamine on Hennessey.

He is facing gross misdemeanor traffic charges and a charge of 5th degree controlled substance possession.

