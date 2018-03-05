Level three sex offender to move to West Concord - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Level three sex offender to move to West Concord

Posted: Updated:
WEST CONCORD, Minn. (FOX 47) -

People in the West Concord area are invited to learn more about a level 3 sex offender moving to their community.

A community notification meeting is being held Tuesday night to tell people about Jace Matthees.

He is currently an inmate at the correctional facility in Moose Lake but is expected to be released to his new home in West Concord on March 15th.

You can learn about his past and where he'll be living at a notification meeting that will be held at West Concord City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.