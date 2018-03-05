Level three sex offender to move to West Concord

People in the West Concord area are invited to learn more about a level 3 sex offender moving to their community.

A community notification meeting is being held Tuesday night to tell people about Jace Matthees.

He is currently an inmate at the correctional facility in Moose Lake but is expected to be released to his new home in West Concord on March 15th.

You can learn about his past and where he'll be living at a notification meeting that will be held at West Concord City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m.