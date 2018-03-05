Kim Norton enters Rochester mayoral race

Former DFL Minnesota State Representative Kim Norton announced she's running to be Rochester's next mayor.

She made the announcement Monday after weeks of speculation she might enter the race.

Norton served in the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 25-B for five terms from 2006 to 2016.

Norton says her vision for Rochester includes securing a strong, sustainable economy and workforce, while focusing on affordable housing, transportation, and a transparent government.

Current Mayor Ardell Brede has announced he won't seek reelection this November.

Norton joins Regina Mustafa, Brent Coggins, and Jordan Glynn as current candidates in the Mayoral race.