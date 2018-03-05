People digging out after heavy snowfall hits area

The bright and mild weather we experienced over the weekend seems like a distant memory already as a strong storm system is moving into the region today, bringing some rough weather to start the work week.

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the vast majority of our area as a wintry mixture will become a snowier event later today with several inches of accumulation possible. We'll have to deal with gray skies, raw, gusty southeast winds that will reach 40 miles per hour at times, drawing in just enough warm air that a wintry mixture of rain, sleet, and freezing rain through the morning hours, making roads and sidewalks a bit slippery.

As colder air mixes in aloft early in the afternoon, snow will begin to overtake the area. Heavy bursts of snow are expected, yielding two to four inches of snowfall by the end of the evening commute. Snow will become slightly less intense by the late evening, but one to three inches of accumulation can be expected tonight with brisk southeast winds and temperatures a little below freezing.

As the storm system works its way through the area and begins to pull away to the east Tuesday, we'll have occasional light snow through the day with an additional inch of snowfall by day's end and high temperatures will be in the lower 30s and brisk north winds that will keep wind chills in the teens and lower 20s.

Overall, around six inches of snow is expected in Rochester with slightly higher amounts to the east and northeast and four to six inches to the southwest around the Minnesota-Iowa border. We'll have sunshine and lighter winds from Wednesday through Friday, but high temperatures will only be in the 20s to lower 30s with a slight warm up for the weekend.

Aside from Sunday flurries, things look much drier for the next week after today's storm system moves out of the area.