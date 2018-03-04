Rochester children's museum hosts free Sunday

It's the first Sunday of the month and that means free first Sunday at the Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester.

The museum hosts the special event so visitors can explore the museum free of charge, while creating a family-oriented experience.

The museum's current exhibit is 'Tinkertoy: Build Your Imagination.'

Joined by Med-city Doulas and Olmsted Medical Center, kids were able to build their own family nest, while the organizations were able to share some of the events and classes they offer.

"We offer a big brother/big sister class and we wanted promote that and also a grandparents class, as well as all kinds of childbirth classes for families who are expecting their first child. So we wanted to come out here and interact with the families," said Olmsted Medical Center Education Coordinator, Amy Fry.

The Tinkertoy exhibit will be on display through the end of May for kids and families to be able to experience full hands-on learning and activities.