Goosetown Cabaret makes its debut to help a Rochester family in need

Seeing a friend in need was all it took for Danny Solis to jump into action and lend a helping hand anyway he could.

And that's how the Goosetown Cabaret came to be, making their debut today at Pasquale's Pizzeria in downtown Rochester.

The group is a collaboration of the Rochester Art Ensemble, Gallery 24, and local artists and community members.

All of these groups are combining their artistic efforts to help raise money for a single-mother struggling to support her family.

"I think it's part of being in a community. I think it's part of being alive and being a human being is giving back and it's part of it. If you have talent, if you have something to give, then you always give back and it just is a matter of when and how. And this seems like a really fun way to give back, everybody seems to have been having fun today and to really believe in the cause," said Solis, the Rochester Art Ensemble Director.

The Goosetown Cabaret hopes to make this event sustainable to help others, such as, students and families in need.