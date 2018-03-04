Oud concert aims to help Rochester immigrants and refugees

Have you ever heard of an instrument called an oud?

People in Rochester were treated to an oud concert Sunday for a special cause.

World-renowned oud player Ramy Adly performed a benefit concert at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester.

It's an ancient instrument similar to a guitar, with six strings and no frets.

The goal of the concert was to raise awareness of the People of the Book Lutheran Outreach or POBLO.

The organization runs the International Friendship Center, where volunteers help immigrants in the Rochester area with things like English classes and support services.

Adly lives in Washington, D.C. now, and he's an immigrant from Egypt, which is why he wanted to come to Rochester to perform the concert.

"One of the good things about this concert is, the feeling behind it that the people here are very very helpful," said Adly. "POBLO Organization is very helpful for the refugee and for those who immigrate to America."

He performed a lot of traditional middle Eastern music, as well as some covers of American hits, like "Stairway to Heaven."

