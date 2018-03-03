Guests Learn How To Make Maple Syrup In Whitewater State Park

If you like pancakes or waffles in the morning, maple syrup might be something you may take for granted. But believe it or not, there is real maple syrup made right here in Minnesota, and some people got a chance to see how it's done on Saturday.

In Whitewater State Park's sugar bush, guests came out to the park to see how to get maple syrup out of a tree and cook it up. People got to see equipment used in the procedure and some even got a chance to use some of it.

Families came from all around to enjoy the unique experience.

"It's something we've talked about for the past couple years, but we didn't know how to get started," says Theresa Heidecker, who came with her family all the way from Willmar for Saturday's presentation, "And I saw that this was offered at the state park this weekend, so we decided to come down for this so we could learn how to do maple syrup."

Records of sweet sap coming from maple trees in North America have been around for almost 500 years.