Thin Mints for the troops: a sweet way to give back

Is there a sweeter way to remind our troops overseas of home than with a box of girl scout cookies?

Girl Scout troops across our region take part in Operation Cookie Care Package every February, as a part of their annual cookie sale.

They invite people to donate a box to be sent to our military. The council coordinates the box deliveries with military support groups in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday night, a brownie troop in Rochester is making it easy to donate, setting up shop from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Rochester VFW.

And yes, you can pick up a box for yourself as well.

