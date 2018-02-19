Thin Mints for the troops: a sweet way to give back

(FOX 47) -
Is there a sweeter way to remind our troops overseas of home than with a box of girl scout cookies?
Girl Scout troops across our region take part in Operation Cookie Care Package every February, as a part of their annual cookie sale.
They invite people to donate a box to be sent to our military. The council coordinates the box deliveries with military support groups in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Monday night, a brownie troop in Rochester is making it easy to donate, setting up shop from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Rochester VFW.
And yes, you can pick up a box for yourself as well.
To find out other locations and times to pick up Girl Scout cookies, click here.