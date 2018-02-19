Minnesota lawmakers propose five bills relating to Second Amendm - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Minnesota lawmakers propose five bills relating to Second Amendment

Posted: Updated:
(FOX 47) -

The 20-18 Legislative session starts Tuesday in St. Paul.

After last week's deadly shooting that killed 17 people in Florida, Minnesota lawmakers have five bills on file this session relating to the Second Amendment.

A "stand your ground" bill would allow lethal force to be used to stop felonies, regardless of whether a person is in their home or not. Another bill would eliminate the need in most cases for a gun permit to carry on public property.

One bill would allow police and family members to ask a court to ban a person from having guns if they pose a threat while another bill calls for universal background checks.

The final bill would make "bump" stocks illegal.

We'll continue to update the status of these bills as the Legislative session is underway.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.