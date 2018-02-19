Minnesota lawmakers propose five bills relating to Second Amendment

The 20-18 Legislative session starts Tuesday in St. Paul.

After last week's deadly shooting that killed 17 people in Florida, Minnesota lawmakers have five bills on file this session relating to the Second Amendment.

A "stand your ground" bill would allow lethal force to be used to stop felonies, regardless of whether a person is in their home or not. Another bill would eliminate the need in most cases for a gun permit to carry on public property.

One bill would allow police and family members to ask a court to ban a person from having guns if they pose a threat while another bill calls for universal background checks.

The final bill would make "bump" stocks illegal.

We'll continue to update the status of these bills as the Legislative session is underway.