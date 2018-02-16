KTTC has an immediate opening for a Creative Services Producer who can shoot, edit, and design across a range of Adobe products. The successful candidate will manage creative projects (emphasis on Creative!) from conception to completion for paying clients and for the TV station itself. Responsibilities include delivering projects on time and on budget, defining tasks and project needs, and identifying and resolving production challenges.

The ideal applicant will have the ability to creatively write, shoot, light, and edit effective commercial and long-form video. Must be highly motivated with a strong conceptual focus that can accommodate a variety of promotion and production styles. The right person can quickly develop commercials for clients and have a strong drive for customer service.

Expectations:

• Bring fresh, innovative design and production ideas to the department.

• Have the ability to work independently on assigned projects as well as receive and provide creative direction.

• Be proactive in researching materials for assigned projects being sensitive to brand identity.

• Have knowledge in Adobe Premiere and Photoshop.

• Experience in After Effects, Illustrator, and Audition a plus.

Send your cover letter, resume and demo reel to:

jenn@myfox47.com

Jenn Janvrin

Marketing Manager

FOX 47

6301 Bandel Road NW

Rochester, MN 55901

FOX 47 KXLT-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we encourage women and minorities to apply.