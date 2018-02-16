NEWS PRODUCER—An opportunity to join the #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota! We’ll put your ideas and skills to work producing newscasts and content on-air and online to our web, mobile and social network platforms. The winner of multiple Regional Emmy Awards for newscasts in recent years, KTTC leads the way with HD news coverage in southeastern Minnesota. We pursue visual storytelling in a newsroom culture of new ideas, teamwork, and original reporting. Our producers have the tools to craft strong newscasts featuring a stunning new studio environment, JVC HD cameras, Avid iNews and Newscutter, a Drone Cam, LiveU units and five live skycams. WSI Max powers our state-of-the-art Weather Authority Forecast Center. We are in a booming high-tech metro area with Mayo Clinic and IBM creating an environment of service, exploration and innovation. About an hour south of the Twin Cities, Rochester's quality of life is outstanding. KTTC is committed to the highest standards of broadcast journalism excellence and community service. If you want to play a key leadership role on a great team, please send cover letter, resume and Link/DVD to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of Quincy Media. EOE.