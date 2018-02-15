Alleged "Porch Pirate" arrested again

A Rochester woman facing charges for stealing packages is back behind bars after allegedly committing the very same crime.

Investigators trailed the suspected porch pirate as she hit several locations in southwest Rochester.

Angela Clemens is a 41-year-old woman from Rochester who was arrested a little over two weeks ago for felony mail theft. She is now looking at an additional 3 to 4 counts of the same exact crime after being arrested yesterday. This comes on top of at least six other cases currently pending against her.

This most recent arrest comes after investigators observed her at the 20th Street and South Broadway intersection in Rochester.

Police say she was then seen taking boxes from the 200 block of 18th street Southwest yesterday.

The Rochester Police Department says their property crimes and criminal interdiction unit were both involved in the investigation.

Officers then followed Clemens to the 700 block of Forest Hills Drive Southwest, where she took more packages and discarded empty ones.

She continued onto Woodlake Drive Southeast, where she was then arrested.