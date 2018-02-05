Rochester Public Schools proposes boundary changes

The Rochester Public School district is proposing a boundary adjustment for the 2018-2019 school year.

It could mean your child would be slated to attend a different school.

This boundary change would impact about 150 families whose children attend Bamber Valley, Churchill/Hoover, Elton Hills, Gibbs, Jefferson, Riverside Central, Sunset Terrace, John Adams, Kellogg, Century, and John Marshall schools.

At the last school board meeting, January 30th, RPS went over building enrollments and recommended capacities, along with enrollment projections, boundaries, and funding options for new construction.

We spoke with one parent who expressed concern about his son moving from John Adams to Kellogg Middle School.

"I think our main concerns, my wife and I, is the safety of the kids," said Terry Paul, a concerned parent. "It's not a fully safe place like it was back when we grew up. So I have concerns about having my son walk three times the distance to his new middle school. Right now in the mornings, we take our kids to school and drop them off and then they'd walk home after school; it only takes like 11 minutes. With this new change, it's going to take him 35 minutes just to walk home."

With the proposed change, Paul's son would have to walk one and a half miles instead of a half mile and cross over Broadway Avenue.

Paul wants to encourage families affected by this potential change, to fill out the "Options feedback Form" and to attend the community meeting on February 13th.

We reached out to RPS to learn more information but have not heard back from them as of early Monday evening.

For more information on RPS's proposed boundary change, click here.