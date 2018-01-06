Deadly single car crash in rural Fillmore County - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Deadly single car crash in rural Fillmore County

By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX47) -

The medical examiner is at the scene of a deadly crash in Fillmore county Friday night.

Officers at the scene told us a 62-year-old man driving south on Morgan Road north of Fillmore slid off the road just after 5:30 p.m. and into a ditch.
The car hit a tree on the driver's side.
That part of Morgan road is slippery and snow-covered.

A passerby saw the tracks and went to a nearby home to call for help.

No other vehicles were involved.

Information on the driver will be released once the family is notified.

Chatfield police and ambulance, along with Wykoff fire/ambulance and Fillmore County sheriff's deputies all responded to the scene.

