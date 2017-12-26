Peak Alert for MiEnergy Cooperative members

The cold weather is prompting MiEnergy Cooperative to issue a peak energy alert.

The utility says electricity demand in the region is high.

The alert means a "full load control" goes into effect at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. MiEnergy says power to electric water heaters and electric heat systems will be restored beginning at 9 p.m. Full restoration is expected by 11 p.m.

While members have to opt into this program, the co-op is asking everyone to reduce energy usage as much as safely possible this evening.

MiEnergy provides electricity to 18,600 members in Northern Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota.