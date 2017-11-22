Holden Krusemark

Holden joined Fox47 in October 2017 as a reporter. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College in May 2017 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Enterprise Studies.

Holden was involved all over campus with Campus Activities Council, The Big Event, Camp Crimson and within Gaylord College. He worked as a Reporter, Anchor and Producer for the award winning shows OU Nightly, Sooner Sports Pad and GamedayU. Getting to cover a little bit of everything from Norman to Oklahoma City and also serving as the beat leader for OU basketball.

His biggest passion at OU (besides the obvious journalism) was Camp Crimson, an orientation based summer camp for the University of Oklahoma's incoming freshmen. He served as a Small Group Leader for two summers, then serving on the Orientation Staff as an Orientation Guide, where he got the honor to work alongside Hall of Fame basketball coach Sherri Coale.

A huge sports fan, Holden is always watching, talking, playing and reading up on his favorite sports and teams. If you ever see him out in the area be sure to hit him up with any sports related inquiries.

A lifelong Oklahoman, Holden interned at the News On 6, the local CBS affiliate in Tulsa. Having never lived in another state, he's very excited to start his career in a new state, experiencing all that Minnesota has to offer.