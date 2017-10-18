CURE Asking Mayo Clinic for help to fight affordable housing crisis

CURE Asking Mayo Clinic for help to fight affordable housing cri - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Activist group "Communities United for Rochester Empowerment" is only a few months old, but that's not stopping its leaders from going straight to the top today to address the issue of affordable housing. 

"CURE" is attempting to put a letter on the desk of Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. John Noseworthy. The letter asks Mayo to stand up for its employees and the people of Rochester to fight the affordable housing crisis in the city. 

CURE argues City leaders are refusing to take action, and believes a strong Mayo influence could lead to change.  

Members of CURE will gather at Peace Plaza at 4 p.m. Wednesday, before delivering the letter. 

