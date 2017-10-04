Jack Keenan

Jack joined the FOX47 Team in September 2017 after graduating from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Electronic Media.

While in college, Jack spent a year and a half as a producer for WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee covering the rampant wildfires of the Smoky Mountains and dramatics of the Tennessee Volunteers football team. Jack also served as an anchor and sports director of his college's TV station "UT TODAY" and was a radio host at the student-run station WUTK 90.3.

Jack comes from a military family and has lived all of the world including places like: China, Uganda and Scotland. He watches way too much TV and loves to play any game from monopoly to poker.

Jack is also a passionate sports fan, bleeding pewter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, crying orange tears for the Tennessee Volunteers and often wearing pinstripes for the Yankees.

Most of all, Jack loves to talk, so don't be shy if you ever see Jack and want to talk about simply anything!