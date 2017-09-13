THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our September winner cooks free meals for others

Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference and we honor them with a Jefferson Award.

Our September winner is Emily Schobel of Rochester, who uses her cooking talents to make others happy.

It's often said that a full stomach makes a happy heart.

It's a mantra Emily Schobel of Rochester certainly follows.

"I really like feeding people and making somebody's day a little bit better, especially with good food, good quality food," she said.

She runs her own catering business serving meals around the Rochester area at various events.

But every Friday during the summer and fall, you'll find her at Five Star Properties, making free food for whoever wants it or needs it.

"I rent kitchen space from here and I was talking one day with the person I'm renting from and he mentioned it and I'm like oh wow this sounds really like a great opportunity."

Every week, she tries something new.

"I also like perfecting things," she said. "Once I make things I just love to try it over and over again see if I can do it better."

All in an effort to make other people smile.

"I really love that, when people enjoy what I make so I keep coming back."

"She has the kindest heart I've ever met," said Alexis Simmons, Emily's friend who nominated her for the award. "She's somebody who once you get to know her you immediately feel comfortable."

"Basically food is love, right, we hear it everywhere," added Alexis. "So by doing something like this Emily is sharing her passion with others and ultimately connecting the community. There's not enough out there that actually does these goodwill kind acts."

For Emily, there's no secret ingredient in her cooking -- just a dash of dedication and a whole lot of love.

"It's totally a good time for everybody and I really enjoy being here so that's what keeps me coming back and I also enjoy cooking food so you really can't lose."

If you want to get a taste of Emily's cooking, she'll be serving food at the cookout at Five Star Properties two more times this season, on September 29th and October 20th at noon.

