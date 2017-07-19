Police looking for suspect in Rochester robbery

Police are searching for the suspect they believe robbed another man in Rochester.

Rochester Police said, the robbery happened at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday at 1533 4th Ave. SE. There a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle to go to work, when he was robbed. The victim said, the robber took his bag that had nearly $2,000 in it and assaulted him. The victim believes the suspect may have had a knife.

The suspect then ran away and the victim lost sight of him around the 1400 block. Police did later find the bag, but it was empty.

The suspect is described as an African American male with light complexion, close shaven beard and gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, contact Rochester Police.