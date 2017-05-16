78th Annual Rochester Garden and Flower Club Plant Sale offers m - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

78th Annual Rochester Garden and Flower Club Plant Sale offers more than 150 varieties of plants

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

It's the season for dressing up the yard with flowers and plants and a local club wants you to know about its annual sale coming up.

The 78th Annual Rochester Garden and Flower Club Plant Sale is setting up shop Tuesday night for their yearly show on Wednesday and Thursday in the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building.

The club works closely with RCTC Horticultural students to grow all the plants, more than 150 varieties, in which Garden and Flower club members donate.

The sale is Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday morning from 8 a.m. until noon.

