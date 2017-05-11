RCTC graduates are ready to make mark on the world, receive special message from overseas

Graduation season continues across the state as batches of college grads are getting ready to face the world.

Thursday night, it was students from Rochester Community and Technical College crossing the stage and receiving those diplomas.

They've put in years of time and effort and now the fruits of these students' labor are being reaped, as they're turning their tassels to the left and heading out to make their marks in the real world.

955 students graduated Thursday evening in the 101st Commencement at RCTC.

300 of those students graduated with honors, having a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Thursday's keynote speaker was 2009 graduate of the school, Tiffany Hunsley, who is the Founder and Executive Director of Recovery is Happening.

She offered advice to students to make sure their voices are always heard and to “never forget you have a story to tell".

There was a special surprise for one graduate, coming from overseas.

"Hey everyone my name is LCPL Wade and I am currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan with the United State Marine Corps. There's somebody in this graduating class today who I owe a huge congratulations to: my big brother, my best friend, John Wade. John, I just want to wish you congratulations and I am so proud of you. I think of you every single day and I wish so bad that I could be there today to watch you walk across that stage," congratulated Wade via video message.

Wade continued on to congratulate the rest of the graduating class, and said she hopes to be back in the States some time later this year.

Congratulations to the graduating Yellow Jacket Class of 2017 in all of your future endeavors!