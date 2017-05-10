Minnesota Department of Health reissues nicotine advisory, e-cigarette use among teens is double that of cigarettes

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women.

The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey).

Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and up inside the store, employees said the findings of this survey seem to ring true.

"You see more of the younger crowd buying more e-cigs than the older crowd," said store supervisor Dylan Lyke.

Though e-cigs don't contain tobacco, they do have something health advisories report as just as harmful: nicotine.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, nicotine exposure can harm brain development during adolescence and poses a serious health risk for youth.

"You still have to be 18 years of age in order to buy e-cigs,” said Lyke.

So, why the sudden surge in vaping?

"Tastes better, you can get more clouds, guess you could say," said 19-year-old Daniel Rappe.

"More flavors, smoke tricks," said 18-year-old Parker Hiller.

Rappe and Hiller are no strangers to vapor and smoke, but both said they prefer e-cigs to their tobacco-wielding counterparts.

Nonetheless, they keep a watchful eye.

"I was doing some research and I saw that there's a specific ingredient that some companies put into it that can cause popcorn lung, but year, I always stay away from that ingredient," said Rappe.

Lyke said he believes younger people are turning to e-cigs more often due to family experiences and seeing the consequences of cigarette smoking.

"We're noticing that our grandparents are dying from emphysema and all sorts of other cancer-related issues and I think that hits home more for us," said Lyke.

The Minnesota Department of Health also wants to caution pregnant women from using nicotine, as the use of nicotine products pose major threats to unborn children.

Some of those effects include SIDS, impaired brain and lung development, effects on behavior and obesity, and more.