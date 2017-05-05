Kurt Baumgarten

Kurt has lived in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota his entire life, including everything from the city to the backwoods. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and began working at a Joseph A. Bank out of college prior to joining the FOX team. Kurt joined the team in the March of 2017 and enjoys everything Rochester has to offer both on and off the clock.

Kurt has a fondness for Chicago sports given that is where he spent most of his childhood in the city. His favorite sports teams are the Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls and Cubs. In addition, Kurt has a dog named Molly and they enjoy spending their time outside trying to stay active.

You can contact Kurt at kbaumgarten@myfox47.com or (715)403-3780